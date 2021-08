Aston Villa and Newcastle United will seek to kickstart their season at Villa Park on Saturday. Both sides endured poor starts to the season with defeats in Gameweek One. Dean Smith’s Villans sunk to a 3-2 defeat to newly-promoted Watford, while the Magpies let the lead slip twice in their 4-2 loss against West Ham United. Both managers are expected to ring in the changes, so here are our predictions.