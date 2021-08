Family members might be in short supply for Britain's Paralympians in Covid-hit Tokyo, but at least George Peasgood will have one familiar face backing his bid for history. Peasgood is aiming to emulate Kadeena Cox's success for Great Britain by winning gold in two different sports at a single Paralympic Games - triathlon and cycling - and his efforts will have the full-throated support of his sister-in-law, Alison, also a member of Britain's triathlon squad.