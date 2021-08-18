Cancel
Emma Raducanu beats top seed Alison van Uytvanck in Chicago

Emma Raducanu beat Belgian top seed Alison van Uytvanck at the Chicago 125 tournament (Adam Davy/PA Images). (PA Wire)

Emma Raducanu has set up a second-round clash with former junior world number one Clara Burel after beating Belgian top seed Alison van Uytvanck at the Chicago 125 tournament.

The 18-year-old Briton, who earlier this year reached the fourth round of Wimbledon in just her second professional tournament, was a 7-6 (9-7) 6-3 victor over the world number 60.

Raducanu’s compatriot Harriet Dart, meanwhile, was bundled out of the competition’s first round 6-1 6-7 (2-7) 6-2 by Denmark’s Clara Tauson.

British number two Cameron Norrie started strongly in his first-round encounter against John Isner at the Western and Southern Open before being knocked out of the tournament by the 2013 runner-up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44UjbM_0bUsOcsI00
Cameron Norrie lost to the USA’s John Isner in the first round of the Western and Southern Open in Cincinatti. (PA Wire)

The American, who moved to 2-1 overall against Norrie with the win, dropped the first set to the 25-year-old but battled back and smashed 25 aces for the match to claim a 4-6 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 victory.

Earlier in the day, British number three Kyle Edmund withdrew from the US Open as the 26-year-old returns to fitness after undergoing surgery on a persistent knee problem in March.

On the women’s side’s of the draw in Cincinnati, Johanna Konta suffered a 3-6 7-6 (7-5) 6-2 loss to Karolina Muchova in the first round.

The British number one, who withdrew in the third round at Montreal last week due to a knee injury, made an assured start and, aided by some lovely forehand strokes, took the opening set.

Rain interrupted the second set in Ohio, where the 30-year-old squandered three break points at 1-1 with missed returns, before Czech Muchova levelled up the match by winning a close tie-break.

The 24-year-old took the deciding set comfortably and will face former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu in round two.

