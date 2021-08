Infrastructure solutions firm Costain said on Wednesday that profitability had improved over the six months ended 30 June, in line with internal expectations. Costain said operating profits had more than doubled to £11.5m, while the group also swung from a statutory reported pre-tax loss of £92.3m in the first half of 2020 to a profit of £9.1m a year later. Adjusted earnings per share increased from 2.1p a year ago to 2.8p at the halfway point of 2021.