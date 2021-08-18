Roosevelt grad Taylor Caporus scores lone goal in Rainbow Wahine soccer’s 1-0 exhibition victory over Tusculum

Laura Fuentes scored in the 58th minute to give the Aztecs a 1-0 win in its season opener. Fuentes, a senior out of Newark, Calif., got the keeper to go left and slotted the ball low to the right to convert the PK. She is a perfect 4-of-4 in penalty kicks for her career. The attempt was set up by fellow senior Lauren Dicus, who with the ball in the Army West Point box, attempted a pass which one of the Black Knights touched with her hand. The ball was placed on the spot and Fuentes took care of the rest.