Roosevelt grad Taylor Caporus scores lone goal in Rainbow Wahine soccer’s 1-0 exhibition victory over Tusculum
The University of Hawai’i women’s soccer team opened their two game exhibition schedule on Tuesday with a win over Tusculum University. Junior forward Taylor Caporus scored the lone goal of the match, hitting the back of the net in the 82nd minute on an assist from Kelci Sumida. The goal scoring connection was homegrown as Caporus is a Roosevelt graduate and Sumida was a standout at Moanalua.www.khon2.com
