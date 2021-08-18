Cancel
Soccer

Roosevelt grad Taylor Caporus scores lone goal in Rainbow Wahine soccer’s 1-0 exhibition victory over Tusculum

KHON2
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Hawai’i women’s soccer team opened their two game exhibition schedule on Tuesday with a win over Tusculum University. Junior forward Taylor Caporus scored the lone goal of the match, hitting the back of the net in the 82nd minute on an assist from Kelci Sumida. The goal scoring connection was homegrown as Caporus is a Roosevelt graduate and Sumida was a standout at Moanalua.

