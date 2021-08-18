The Big Short's Michael Burry takes aim at Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF

Sometimes a stock price can get ahead of the business. The past 17 months created a unique trading environment. When a company has no product, any price can make sense. If you haven't heard of Michael Burry, you might know of him. He became famous for his big bets against the housing market, as well as being portrayed by Christian Bale in the movie The Big Short. He recently revealed an interesting position. Through options, he is betting on Cathie Wood's flagship ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) to drop.