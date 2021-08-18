Cancel
Claremont, NH

Gilberte "Jill" Messier

The Eagle Times
 8 days ago

Gilberte "Jill" Messier CLAREMONT — A memorial service for Gilberte “Jill” Messier, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at the home of her daughter, Michele, at 1168 Falls Road, Shelburne, Vermont, officiated by her son, the Rev. Daniel Messier. A graveside service will be held in Claremont at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 22, in St. Mary’s Cemetery on Plains Road. All who knew Jill are welcome to attend. Jill passed peacefully into the arms of her late husband, Victor Messier, on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. She spent the prior week surrounded by her children and grandchildren as they shared fond memories about growing up in a loving family in Claremont, New Hampshire, and later, Shelburne, Vermont. Jill was 92 years old at the time of her death and had resided for the last 20 years in Shelburne. Jill was born on Jan. 27, 1928, in Claremont, New Hampshire, the daughter of Adalbert and Aurena Boissonneault. She was a graduate of St. Mary High School, Class of 1945. On June 26, 1948, she wed Victor Messier, to whom she was married for 55 years until his death on Jan. 15, 2003. Jill was a loving homemaker, raising not only her 5 children, but offering child care over the years to many others who affectionately call her Momma Jill. Jill was a congregant of St. Mary Church in Claremont, New Hampshire, and participated in several organizations, including the Catholic Daughters of America, Ladies of Saint Anne, advisor to the Catholic Youth Organization (CYO), and PTO (30 years). She also spent many years in a supporting role with the St. Mary Drum and Bugle Corps. While living in Shelburne, Jill was a congregant of St. Catherine’s parish. Jill was a volunteer at SCHIPS where she offered her amazing ironing skills. Jill was also a member of the singles fellowship and always brought the best desserts to their monthly gatherings. Members of her surviving family include her children: Linda Messier, of Reading, Massachusetts; Daniel Messier and his wife, Phyllis, of Holiday, Florida; David Messier and his wife, Kyle, of Claremont, New Hampshire; Lisa Bonser and her husband, Mark, of Grand Haven, Michigan; Michele Noonan and her husband, Mike, of Shelburne, Vermont. Also surviving are grandchildren, Jeremy Malley (Laura), Nathaniel Malley (Iveta), Micaela Long (Tim), Joseph Malley (Emily), Danny Messier, Katie Helmick (Raymond), Sam Noonan (Celsea), Amanda Messier, Fiona Noonan, Ronan Noonan; and great-grandchildren, Sophie Helmick, Olive Long, Eloise Malley, Jack Malley, Aurora Noonan, Juno Long, Calvin Malley, Maggie Malley and Autumn Noonan. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jill’s name to McClure Miller Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Hwy., Colchester, VT 05446. The family invites you to share a memory of Jill (Momma Jill) or leave a message of condolence with them at www.royfuneralhome.com.

www.eagletimes.com

Comments / 1

 

