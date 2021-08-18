OGALLALA | William W. Beamish, 78, passed away on Friday, August 13, 2021 at the Ogallala Community Hospital. William was born in Portland, Oregon on St. Patrick's Day 1943 to Warren and Gladys (Warren) Beamish. They later moved to Chadron, where he attended all his years of elementary and middle school. Upon his high school graduation from Chadron High School in 1962, he enlisted in the United States Navy where he proudly served for four years.