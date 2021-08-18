Coody Creek rehabilitated as south end hopes to rebuild

The south end reunion at Douglas-Maxey Park had an impressive attendance.

Coody Creek has been delisted from the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality’s (ODEQ) impaired waters list after a 2007 E. coli outbreak. As of July 14, Coody Creek no longer tests positive for high levels of E. coli bacteria. Notably, however, ODEQ has not listed the creek as safe for swimming.

Members of the nearby Coody Creek neighborhood, also sometimes called the south end, have fond memories of the creek. For some, it represents the lively, community-driven past of their now comparatively listless neighborhood.

Reagan Thompson, who recently helped organize a Coody Creek reunion, says that the creek used to be one of the many social hubs of the area.

“People would play in the creek. There was a group called ‘the creek boys,’ and they had shirts made and stuff, and they were all around the same age,” Thompson said. “The creek and the park, you could always find people around.”

Stanley Perkins, who grew up in the south end, fondly recalls the creek boys and says that he and his friends used to look for turtles in Coody Creek. Perkins also recollects, however, being warned against swimming in the creek due to sewage overflows.

“They’ve been talking about fixing Coody Creek ever since I was a young boy. At one time, we had heard that they were gonna come through and clean it out and have all kinds of different things around it, but nothing ever materialized,” Perkins said.

Despite Coody Creek’s history with sewage leaks, Muskogee interim Public Works Director Mike Stewart says that sewage overflows, or bypasses, are not uncommon.

Muskogee resident Stanley Perkins talking about the south end neighborhood near Coody Creek.

“We have sewer bypasses frequently in different parts of town. Sewer bypass could be that the sanitary sewer main stops up and causes the manhole to overflow,” Stewart said. “A contractor can be digging and hit one of our sewer lines and cause it to be exposed and broken, and that would be a bypass as well. So, bypasses happen all the time.”

Nonetheless, a sewage overflow can do serious harm to a body of water. In 2007, thousands of gallons of raw sewage overflowed into Coody Creek due to a hole in a sewer interceptor line going across the creek. This overflow resulted in a large fish kill and in the creek becoming infected with E. coli. This presence of E. coli caused Coody Creek to be considered an impaired body of water, meaning it did not meet the Environmental Protection Agency’s clean water standard.

The city in turn put in new sewer lines following a consent order agreement between the city and ODEQ. Using sales tax funding, the city hired Holloway, Updike & Bellen to handle most of the engineering for these projects.

“They were much needed. Those lines were very old. They were due to fail. Not only did we replace them, but we upsized them. We went from 48- to 60-inch interceptor lines,” Stewart said.

After taking several samples over the course of the past two years, ODEQ has determined that the creek’s E. coli content is now at a geometric mean of 77, which is below the listing criterion. In their 2020 report, Coody Creek has been officially delisted and is no longer considered impaired.

“They review every two years. They do sampling in between reports every two years. Now, there is natural bacteria in the environment sometimes, whereas it could be delisted now and it could come back on,” said City of Muskogee Environmental Technician Abby Wright.

Despite the creek no longer being on the impaired list, neither Stewart nor Wright would deem the creek safe for swimming.

“We wouldn’t advise anybody to swim in the creek, not only because of bacterial issues, but because of the undertow and the current. I mean, you don’t know what’s in that creek,” Stewart said.

As the creek is removed from the impaired list, the Coody Creek community is beginning to rebuild after several quiet decades in the neighborhood.

The recent Coody Creek reunion took place in the Douglas-Maxey Park on Memorial Day weekend and was met with great community support. Thompson said she had 90-120 families express interest in the event, and people drove from Texas, Michigan and Kansas.

“It brought a lot of people back home. They were so excited, very excited. This park was completely filled with people,” Thompson said.

Thompson says she noticed a downturn in the Coody Creek neighborhood in the early ‘90s due to families moving away for job opportunities. Despite this, she stays hopeful that the Coody Creek community will rebuild to what it once was.

“It’s coming. I can see it coming. The only people that are going to make this side of town back to where it was is the people that’s already here that love it and want to see it flourish and thrive.”

Thompson is hoping to plan another south end reunion by the end of the year.

“The love is still here,” she said. “The support is still here. We just have to have something on this side of town to get people to come back home.”