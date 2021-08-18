Litigants await rulings in civil rights case filed against city

A local man suing the city of Muskogee for alleged civil rights violations suspects "corruption and incompetency" prompted an order to remove the electric meter after a woman tossed a Molotov cocktail into an apartment complex he owns.

Elias Quintana said the fire in 2018 caused only minor damage, which was contained to a small area because the of the cinderblock walls between units. He said pulling the meter was unnecessary and was done in violation of the International Property Maintenance Code.

Richard Flores, a mechanical engineer hired by Quintana as an expert witness, said city inspectors lacked the qualifications necessary to determine the meter must be pulled. Flores said city workers also failed to follow numerous IPMC provisions or extend to Quintana the due process to which he was entitled.

"It's ridiculous to have an electrical inspector that doesn't know anything about electrical, and to have the head of the building department who knows nothing about hazards," Flores said during a recent telephone interview. "If the power company felt there's a problem they would pull the meter, but they didn't — the power had been shut off before the fire department even got there."

Lawyers representing the city argue in a motion for summary judgment, which remains pending, and in opposition to Quintana's efforts to have the court revisit an earlier order, contest the extent of damage caused by the June 28, 2018, fire. They also argue that city workers' decision was a proper exercise of the city's authority to eliminate "a potential threat to life and safety."

"Every person who was competent to inspect the electrical system and wiring saw that the wiring was damaged and posed a potential threat to life and safety," states John J. Love, a lawyer with the firm that represents the city. "Although plaintiff disputes this, he has no expertise in electrical inspections," and "the expert who plaintiff has identified never even looked at the wiring at the apartments following the fire."

Love, in a motion seeking summary judgment dismissing Quintana's civil rights claim, also argues the decision to have the meter pulled at the apartment complex did not constitute a constitutional taking. He agrees the owner of property that has been taken by the government should be compensated, but that is unwarranted by Quintana's claim.

"Courts have recognized that 'government regulation — by definition — involves the adjustment of rights for the public good,'” Love argues, citing a U.S. Supreme Court case. "Here, plaintiff can not prove facts to support a claim that the city has permanently taken physical possession of any part of his property" or "that the city has caused him to 'sacrifice all economically beneficial uses' of his property."

Quintana, who awaits a ruling from a federal judge on competing motions for summary judgment and his request for the court to reconsider its dismissal of claims against city workers in their individual capacities, disagrees with the city's assessment. He and Flores say selective enforcement of IPMC against Quintana was a part of a scheme "that put 15 families on the street."

"Part of the reason I did this was to help these people out — it was part of my ministry," Quintana said about the low-rent apartments on South Cherokee Avenue. "I saw I had people living on the streets, people in tents, and I purchased this small property, gave them a place to stay, and helped them get work."

The city points to a history of alleged code violations before the fire occurred to support its position that its "actions were proper and necessary."