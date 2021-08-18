Cancel
Poems of close attention

The title of this collection of poems, “Things As It Is,” by Chase Twichell, whose connection to the Adirondacks goes back generations, may seem like a grammatical error. But the title is taken from a phrase from an interview with Zen monk and teacher Suzuki Roshi, who assured the interviewer that that is exactly what he meant. These poems, in part, echo that phrase in that they explore how things transcend their individual selves, how even the self is both the many things of its development, and the singular self created from all that it’s taken in.

