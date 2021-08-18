Cancel
Gabriels, NY

Burial notice: Lenore N. Leavitt

By Editorials
Adirondack Daily Enterprise
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInterment services have been set for Lenore N. Leavitt, 100, of Gabriels, who died on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020 at Elderwood of Uihlein at Lake Placid. A memorial service will take place on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Methodist Church in Saranac Lake with the Reverend Eric Olsen officiating. Interment will take place immediately following the memorial service at Mountain View Cemetery in Gabriels. Due to a vulnerable population that will be attending the services, the family is requesting only those vaccinated for COVID-19 attend the services out of safety and respect for these individuals.

