Burial notice: Lenore N. Leavitt

Interment services have been set for Lenore N. Leavitt, 100, of Gabriels, who died on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020 at Elderwood of Uihlein at Lake Placid. A memorial service will take place on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Methodist Church in Saranac Lake with the Reverend Eric Olsen officiating. Interment will take place immediately following the memorial service at Mountain View Cemetery in Gabriels. Due to a vulnerable population that will be attending the services, the family is requesting only those vaccinated for COVID-19 attend the services out of safety and respect for these individuals.