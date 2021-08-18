Joellyn Rasmussen
RAPID CITY | Joellyn Kay Rasmussen, 82, formerly of Chadron, NE, passed into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, August 8, 2021, following a heart attack. Jo was born Sept. 30, 1938 in Alliance, NE, to William and Mildred Gardner. The family moved to North Platte, NE, where she graduated from North Platte High School. She attended Kearney State College, where she enjoyed being a part of the musical theater productions, showcasing her beautiful singing voice.rapidcityjournal.com
Comments / 0