Carolyn Smith Robinson MOORESVILLE — Carolyn Marie Smith Robinson, 76, of Mooresville, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at Maple Leaf Health Care. Calie was born on July 31, 1945, in Newport, New Hampshire, to the late Ray Henry Smith and Ella Marie Aldrich Smith. She was a graduate of Towle High School in Newport and went on to graduate from Vermont College. In addition to her parents, Calie was preceded in death by one stepson, Kevin Robinson. She is survived by her husband, Ronald George Robinson Sr.; son, Brian Edward Earle (Annette); daughters, Kimberley Ann Daniels (Kris), Michelle Marie Earle (Melissa); and stepdaughter, Sylvie Robinson. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. A burial will be held 3 p.m. on Aug. 18, 2021, in Pine Grove Cemetery in Newport, New Hampshire.