Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newport, NH

Carolyn Smith Robinson

The Eagle Times
 8 days ago

Carolyn Smith Robinson MOORESVILLE — Carolyn Marie Smith Robinson, 76, of Mooresville, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at Maple Leaf Health Care. Calie was born on July 31, 1945, in Newport, New Hampshire, to the late Ray Henry Smith and Ella Marie Aldrich Smith. She was a graduate of Towle High School in Newport and went on to graduate from Vermont College. In addition to her parents, Calie was preceded in death by one stepson, Kevin Robinson. She is survived by her husband, Ronald George Robinson Sr.; son, Brian Edward Earle (Annette); daughters, Kimberley Ann Daniels (Kris), Michelle Marie Earle (Melissa); and stepdaughter, Sylvie Robinson. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. A burial will be held 3 p.m. on Aug. 18, 2021, in Pine Grove Cemetery in Newport, New Hampshire.

www.eagletimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport, NH
Newport, NH
Obituaries
State
New Hampshire State
State
Vermont State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
Person
Kevin Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Henry Smith#Maple Leaf Health Care#Towle High School#Vermont College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. House Jan. 6 committee demands Trump White House records

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued its first demands for documents from government agencies on Wednesday, including communications involving some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers and family. The House of Representatives Select Committee asked for...
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

New York state adjusts Covid death toll, adding nearly 12,000

Washington (CNN) — New York's new governor said Wednesday that the state's Covid-19 death toll now aligns with the count from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, after the state added nearly 12,000 deaths that former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration didn't officially tally. The announcement by Democratic Gov....
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Moderna completes submission for full FDA approval of vaccine

Moderna said Wednesday that it has completed its submission of data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The rolling submission of data to the FDA had begun in June, but is now complete. The completed submission comes two days after the FDA announced that it had given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.

Comments / 0

Community Policy