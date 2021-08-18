Bernice H. LaPorte HARTLAND, Vt. — Bernice Helen LaPorte, 100, died Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at Cedar Hill Health Care Center in Windsor, Vermont. Bernice was born March 12, 1921, in Haverhill, New Hampshire, a daughter of Wesley and Emily (Hill) Morey. She attended the Haverhill schools before going to work at the Dartmouth Woolen Mill as a spinner. She was married to Rene LaPorte in 1945; they made their home in Croydon, moving to Claremont in the spring of 1962. She retired from the mill after 32 years. She moved to Wilder in 1995 to live with her daughter. They moved to Hartland in 2003. Bernice was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed knitting, quilting, crocheting, traveling but most of all, spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Rene LaPorte Sr., and a son, Rene LaPorte Jr. Bernice is survived by two sons, Arthur LaPorte and his wife, Colleen Coskren, of Claremont, New Hampshire, and Jerry LaPorte, of Hartland; a daughter, Bonny LaPorte and her partner, David Griswold, of Hartland; six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held Friday, Aug. 20, from 4-6 p.m. at the Knight Funeral Home in Windsor, Vermont, immediately followed by a memorial service at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial in the Croydon Flat Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be expressed to Bernice’s family in an online guestbook at www.knightfuneralhomes.com.