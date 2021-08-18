Cancel
Kadarius Toney absence remains a mystery

By Evan Lewis
newsbrig.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe already-steep rookie learning curve facing Kadarius Toney is getting bigger with every practice missed. The Giants are not sugarcoating the reality of tempered expectations for their first-round pick, who barely practiced in the spring because of a variety of issues. Toney missed the start of training camp because of COVID-19 and was just settling into a rhythm late last week when he disappeared from the field again — he did not play against the Jets — after re-aggravating an undisclosed injury, according to coach Joe Judge.

