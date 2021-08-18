Kadarius Toney absence remains a mystery

Toney (undisclosed) is unlikely to play in Sunday's preseason contest in Cleveland, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. The Giants held a joint practice with the Browns on Thursday and will do so again Friday, but during the first session Toney worked on the side with the training staff, per Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger. Coach Joe Judge later told Paul Schwartz of the New York Post that Toney wouldn't be a part of any drills in the two practices, and the rookie first-round receiver now is slated to have his pro debut delayed further. Assuming he sits out this weekend, Toney will have one more chance (Sunday, Aug. 29 against the Patriots) to play in a game before Week 1.