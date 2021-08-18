Cancel
Spirit Lake, IA

District COVID-19 plans vary ahead of new school year

By Seth Boyes - News Editor
dickinsoncountynews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents in the Lakes Area will return to the classroom next week. The Spirit Lake, Okoboji and Harris-Lake Park School Districts will each start the new school year Monday. The districts monitored the spread of COVID-19 among staff and students most of last year, while also keeping an ear to the ground for policy changes passed down from the state level. Now, with viral permutations such as the Delta variant circulating among the public, plans for what to do after Monday's first bell are being finalized by the local school districts.

