Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Moving Appalachian region of Ohio forward

Salem News Online
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Appalachian region of Ohio is diverse in both its landscapes and people. The 32 Ohio counties that make up Appalachian Ohio have terrain perfect for hiking and biking, beautiful waterways for boating or fishing, and even sandy beaches on our northern coast in Ashtabula. My wife Fran and I just spent a few days in part of the region with our family and enjoyed many activities, including outdoor opportunities at Lake Hope in McArthur, a performance of Tecumseh at Sugarloaf Mountain Theater in Chillicothe, and a tour of historic Buckeye Furnace in Wellston.

www.salemnews.net

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Ashtabula, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Mcarthur, OH
City
Marietta, OH
City
Chillicothe, OH
City
Ashtabula, OH
City
Coshocton, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appalachian Ohio#Appalachian State#Southern Ohio#Buckeye Furnace#Global Cooling#The Governor#Office Of Appalachia#Arc#Ohioans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Biking
Related
Athens County, OHthepostathens.com

Athens County Fair emerges once again for Appalachian Ohio

Tradition ensues once again in Southeastern Ohio at the Athens County Fair in 2021. The annual fair was canceled last summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic raging against the region. As the city of Athens races to encourage vaccinations, patrons enjoy a return to familiar life with the people, food and events that make the Athens County Fair unique and close to the hearts of those who attend.
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Legalized marijuana moves a step forward in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Attorney General’s Office has certified a petition that would allow adults 21 and over to legally use marijuana. In a release, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said he has certified a revised petition for a proposed addition to the Ohio Revised Code. The statute would authorize adults 21 and older to legally use cannabis; it would also regulate the cultivation, processing, sale, purchase, possession, and home growth.
Georgia Stateinsideradvantage.com

How Georgia policy is moving forward

Kyle Wingfield, president and CEO of the Georgia Public Policy Foundation, has his sights set firmly on the future. He sat down recently with Georgia CEO to discuss how his organization is working to guide policy that will give Georgians moving forward more options and more opportunities – whether that’s in education, healthcare, or the workforce.
Ohio StatePosted by
The Lima News

July home sales down in Ohio, region

COLUMBUS — Home sales in the Lima region mirrored that of the state as both saw a slight decrease in July compared to the previous year. It marked the first monthly year-over-year decline in 2021. While the number of homes sold dropped, however, the average price of a sale continued to rise.
Ohio Statespectrumnews1.com

Ohio lawmakers divided as U.S. House moves forward on infrastructure

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Ohio Democrats in the U.S. House returned to Capitol Hill on Tuesday eager to vote for advancing President Joe Biden’s two infrastructure proposals: A $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package and a $3.5 trillion Democrat-only reconciliation package. What You Need To Know. House members briefly returned to D.C....
Ohio StatePosted by
Only In Ohio

Get Ready To Bundle Up, The Farmers’ Almanac Is Predicting Below Average Temperatures This Winter In Ohio

There’s no sugar coating it: winter in Ohio can be brutal. Frigid winds, precipitation, and less daylight mean that the months can seem to drag on forever. And truth be told, this upcoming winter won’t be any different. According to the Farmers’ Almanac Extended Winter Forecast, Ohio will be experiencing below-average temperatures this winter. But […] The post Get Ready To Bundle Up, The Farmers’ Almanac Is Predicting Below Average Temperatures This Winter In Ohio appeared first on Only In Your State.
PoliticsPosted by
Only In West Virginia

Most People Have Long Forgotten About This Vacant Ghost Town In Rural West Virginia

West Virginia is rich in both natural beauty and history, and often the two coincide. Many historical treasures can be found along the beautiful New River Gorge, and one of the most elusive is the long-abandoned ghost town of Sewell, West Virginia. Today almost absorbed by the surrounding forest, Sewell was once the hub of […] The post Most People Have Long Forgotten About This Vacant Ghost Town In Rural West Virginia appeared first on Only In Your State.
Indiana StateFox 59

Frank Lloyd Wright home sells for $1M in northwest Indiana

OGDEN DUNES, Ind. (AP) — A home in northwest Indiana designed by famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright has sold for more than $1 million. The Armstrong House is one of only two surviving Wright-designed residences in northwest Indiana. Oak Park, Illinois, resident Brian Bobek bought the house for $1.02 million...
Salem, OHSalem News Online

Cry Baby Bridge owner: Prosecute trespassers

SALEM — The owner of the Perry Township property where the infamous Cry Baby Bridge is located off of Egypt Road wants police to start charging the trespassers. “A lot of people just go down there partying,” Randall Howells said. “They think it’s a public park. It’s not. It’s private property.”
Salem, OHSalem News Online

SOD Center director earns state credential

SALEM — Having the Ohio Certified Economic Developer (OhioCED) credential next to her name has been a humbling experience for Julie Needs. For Salem, though, Needs having that credential means the person driving economic development activities in the city has the skills and connections to keep progress moving forward. “I’m...
Charitiesourlocalcommunityonline.com

SEARCH Moving Forward

SEARCH, the local organization that works to foster and defend healthcare in Mitchell and Yancey counties, has received a two-year grant from the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation. SEARCH was one of 32 grantees statewide (two in Western North Carolina) in their Community Progress Fund, which is intended to build on existing momentum to help move an issue, an idea or an organization forward.
Columbiana County, OHSalem News Online

Awareness: A step in the right direction

“Unintentional drug overdose is one of the leading causes of injury death in Ohio, surpassing motor vehicle crashes,” advises Recovery Ohio, a state governmental website. “As of June 1, there were 4,579 unintentional drug overdose deaths reported for the months of January through November 2020. This is a 33 percent increase over 2018 and a 24 percent increase over 2019.”
East Rochester, OHSalem News Online

Whiteleather Reunion held

The 124th Whiteleather Reunion, descendants of Andrew and Mary Zentz Whiteleather, met Aug. 8 at West Community Center in East Rochester, both in person and via Zoom. Russ Fox registered 53 guests by 1 p.m. prior to a group photo taken by Terry Dunlap of Minerva, which was made available to family members. Shirley Whiteleather Fox welcomed the group and offered a blessing before the carry in meal.
Salem, OHSalem News Online

9/11 remembrance planned in Salem

SALEM — Never forget — powerful words for a powerful event planned for 7 p.m. Aug. 28 at the KSU City Center to remember 9/11 20 years later. For anyone old enough to recall that day in 2001, the images appeared unimaginable as terror descended on New York, the Pentagon in D.C. and a field in western Pennsylvania.
Follansbee, WVWTOV 9

Follansbee moving forward with downtown plaza

FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. — Follansbee Council voted 4-2 Monday to move forward with the development of the city plaza in downtown. The development will take place behind the existing city building and will include a patio area with picnic tables and a water fountain along with an arch at the entrance with an F on top.
Columbiana County, OHSalem News Online

ACROSS OUR COMMUNITIES

Guilford Lake Civic Assoc. The Guilford Lake Civic Association will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Guilford Ruritan Hall on state Route 172. The speaker will be Laura Fauss, public relation officer for the Columbiana County Health Department, who will discuss Covid and take questions. All are welcome to attend.

Comments / 1

Community Policy