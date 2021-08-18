Cancel
Salem, OH

Sensations to perform in Salem

Salem News Online
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sensations will be performing at 6 p.m. Sunday at Waterworth Memorial Park for the Salem Summer Concert Series. The four-piece dance band consists of John Rongo, Larry Paoletta, Chip Byers and Jeff Green. Admission is free. Tickets will be sold for a 50/50 drawing and prizes donated by local businesses. Attendees are reminded to bring lawn chairs. A food vendor will be available to purchase food and soft drinks. Parking is accessible from North Lincoln Avenue off of Sunset Boulevard and by entering Waterworth Memorial Park at Superior Avenue. For information call the Salem Parks and Recreation Department at 330-271-8913. (Submitted photo)

