Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Culloden, WV

CLARENCE McKINLEY SOVINE

Herald-Dispatch
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLARENCE McKINLEY SOVINE, 57, of Culloden, W.Va., passed away on Monday, August 16, 2021. He was born May 5, 1964, in Cabell County, a son of the late Roy and Clara Sowards Sovine. He is also preceded in death by his brothers, John, George and Jimmy Sovine. He is survived by his lifelong partner, Drema Sovine; two sisters, Ginger Sowards and Mildred Smith; special friends, Henry, Israel, Bob and Dale; and a host of nieces and nephews. Friends may visit from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, August 19, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Graveside services will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, August 19, 2021, at Culloden Community Cemetery with Pastor James Jobe officiating. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

www.herald-dispatch.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cabell County, WV
City
Culloden, WV
City
Milton, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wallace Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. House Jan. 6 committee demands Trump White House records

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued its first demands for documents from government agencies on Wednesday, including communications involving some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers and family. The House of Representatives Select Committee asked for...
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

New York state adjusts Covid death toll, adding nearly 12,000

Washington (CNN) — New York's new governor said Wednesday that the state's Covid-19 death toll now aligns with the count from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, after the state added nearly 12,000 deaths that former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration didn't officially tally. The announcement by Democratic Gov....
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Moderna completes submission for full FDA approval of vaccine

Moderna said Wednesday that it has completed its submission of data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The rolling submission of data to the FDA had begun in June, but is now complete. The completed submission comes two days after the FDA announced that it had given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.

Comments / 0

Community Policy