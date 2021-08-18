Activities board hears policy for home-school student participation

Nowadays, internships can be found with just a quick Google search; at least that’s what happened to senior Ankitha Raman. Raman interned at a biotech company called Bio-Techne after sending in her résumé. “It was my first real job other than being self-employed,” she said. “I’ve taken the biotech elective at school, and I started a biotech club at Gunn. So it was nice to be in the workplace and see how real biotech companies run.’’