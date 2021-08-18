Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Activities board hears policy for home-school student participation

ppioneer.com
 8 days ago

On Wednesday, Aug. 11, South Dakota High School Activities Association board members got a lesson in how home-schooled students will be included in extracurricular activities. During the 2021 legislative session, lawmakers passed SB177, which streamlines the notification process for parents who want to home-school their children, removes some testing requirements, strengthens truancy accountability and allows home-schooled students entry into the […]

www.ppioneer.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home School#High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Helena, MTIndependent Record

School board disregarded concerns about mask policy

If the past 18 months since the pandemic began has taught us anything, it’s that time and time again people in positions of authority are willing to overstep their limited power in the name of “public safety.” This was on display once again at the Tuesday evening Helena school board meeting.
The Dalles, ORcolumbiagorgenews.com

The Dalles School Board hears from community

THE DALLES — School District 21 in The Dalles is planning for a return to full-time, in-person learning this fall, but is also making contingency plans should state guidelines change and considering alternative learning options for “medically fragile” and immunocompromised students. On Aug. 12, members of the Wasco County School...
Brunswick County, VABrunswicktimes Gazette

School Board hears concerns

LAWRENCEVILLE – At the August meeting Anne Williams challenged the members of the Brunswick County School Board to begin the 2021-2022 school year with a commitment to address the needs of children living in rural communities like Brunswick County. Williams said more parents are choosing to home school their children...
Holmen, WILa Crosse Tribune

Holmen School Board changes masking policy

In a pandemic world, two weeks can be a game changer. With the increasing spread of the coronavirus Delta variant, the School District of Holmen is changing its masking policy after saying two weeks ago that the facial coverings would be optional for all students. At its Aug. 9 meeting,...
Sidney, MTSidney Herald

School board finalizes Staff COVID leave policy

The Sidney Public Schools Board of Trustees held its most recent meeting on Monday, Aug. 9, covering multiple topics including the final wording of the staff COVID leave agreement and custodial pay. Staff COVID Leave. The board discussed some of the optics of the staff COVID leave agreement at the...
Isle Of Wight County, VAsmithfieldtimes.com

IW School Board adds transgender law to policies

Isle of Wight County’s School Board voted 3-1 Aug. 12 to enact a series of policy changes intended to protect transgender students. State law now requires all Virginia school boards to adopt transgender-inclusive policies pertaining to the use of bathrooms and locker rooms, student privacy, bullying and harassment, sex-based dress codes and sex-specific school activities with the exception of athletics, which are governed by the Virginia High School League.
EducationMadison Daily Leader

Madison School Board reviews new marijuana policies

The school board members on Monday heard the first readings concerning new medical marijuana-related policies for the Madison Central School District. These provide the requirements that students and their families need to meet if a student wants to use medical cannabis during school hours or at school-related activities. When Superintendent...
Mckenzie, TNmckenziebanner.com

McKenzie School Board to Discuss COVID Policy

McKenzie Special School District Board of Education convenes Tuesday, August 17, 5:30 p.m. to discuss the policy regarding COVID-19 for the 2021-22 school year. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to...
Medical & Biotechgunnoracle.com

Students, Staff Participate In Unique, Educational Activities Over Summer: Ankitha Raman

Nowadays, internships can be found with just a quick Google search; at least that’s what happened to senior Ankitha Raman. Raman interned at a biotech company called Bio-Techne after sending in her résumé. “It was my first real job other than being self-employed,” she said. “I’ve taken the biotech elective at school, and I started a biotech club at Gunn. So it was nice to be in the workplace and see how real biotech companies run.’’
Buena Vista, COChaffee County Times

Schools plan for opening, board hears stakeholders

BV Peaks had its second biannual meeting for 2021 with the Buena Vista school board Aug. 9. The District Accountability Committee was also represented. The board engaged with the owner/stakeholder groups on some of the district’s most pressing issues: Potential liquidation of school properties, use of federal stimulus funds, and, of course, reopening classrooms this month.

Comments / 0

Community Policy