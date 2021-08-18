Unity is not Uniformity

“…You are all one in Christ” Galatians 3:28b”. The early church had a rough start, and in some ways, the Apostle Paul didn’t help. When the former pharisee began figuring out that God was inviting not just Jews but also Gentiles into this new faith, it was like kicking a hornet’s nest. The two groups had never gotten along, and often nearly hated each other. Gentiles were not allowed inside the inner part of the temple, and the sign that proclaimed it threatened death for those that ignored it. In many Jewish courts, Gentiles were not allowed to testify because it was assumed they couldn’t be trusted to tell the truth. In fact, devout Jews wouldn’t sit with Gentiles for a meal, enter their homes or interact with them at all if it could be avoided.