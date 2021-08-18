Henrietta Elizabeth Bogan, 85
A Funeral service for Henrietta Elizabeth Bogan, 85, of Madrid, formerly of State Center was held on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at Trinity United Methodist Church in Huxley, Iowa with Pastor Emmanuel Dass officiating. She was laid to rest in Hickory Grove Cemetery in Newberg, Iowa. Pallbearers were Dave Knight, David Knight, II, Michael Knight, Jim Arment, Jake Arment and Dean McLaughlin. Along with family and friends groups from State Center City Clerk office, members of Trinity United Methodist Church and United Methodist Church in State Center attended. Mitchell Family Funeral Home was entrusted with the care of Henrietta and her family.www.timesrepublican.com
Comments / 0