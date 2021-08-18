Cancel
Afghanistan war veteran says US should have stayed in the country

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON - We are getting some first-hand perspective on the unrest in Afghanistan by a U.S. retired Army Specialist, who lost both of his legs while serving in Afghanistan. "Seeing that everything has just collapsed is disheartening," said Retired Army Specialist JP Lane who has served several tours in Afghanistan. "My heart feeling sympathy for all of those over there and what they are going through. When I was there, my job searching for IED’s, ultimately I was protecting the roads and the civilians over there from being injured, being blown up themselves, and also protecting our own."

