Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

A conquering faith – 1 John 4-5

By Rev. James Temples
earlycountynews.com
 8 days ago

The Apostle John was the last survivor of the original 12 Apostles. He died in the AD 90’s. Not many years after the time of the birth of the Church, changes began to take place. The early teachi...

www.earlycountynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Faith#Apostles#The Apostle#Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
Jackson, MSWAPT

Jackson pastor dies of COVID-19, family says

JACKSON, Miss. — Pastor Devon Adams spent two decades building his church in West Jackson and working to to break down racial barriers. "Pastor Devon Adams was an awesome man of God, and he was a pillar in this community," church member Charles Alexander said. The pastor's family said he...
ReligionPosted by
Praise 93.3

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . .

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . . Many outbreaks of pandemic diseases, such as COVID-19, have caused many to ask why God allows, or even causes, pandemic diseases and whether such illnesses are a definite sign of the end times. The Bible describes numerous occasions when God brought plagues and diseases on His people and on His enemies "to make you see my power"(Exodus 9:14,16). He used plagues on Egypt to force Pharaoh to release the Israelites from bondage, while sparing His people from being affected by them (Exodus 12:13) thus indicating His sovereign control over diseases and other afflictions. God also warned His people of the consequences of disobedience, including plagues (Leviticus 26:21-25). On two occasions, God destroyed 14,700 people and 24,000 people for various acts of disobedience (Numbers 16:49 and 25:9).
WorldScience Focus

Fewer people are believing in God – but it’s not because of science

Britain is one of the most secular countries in the world. Belief in God has been declining, along with other indicators of religion, since polling began. In 1961, when a question about God was included in a survey by the National Opinion Polls, 91 per cent of Britons expressed belief. By 2018, according to the British Social Attitudes survey, that had fallen to 55 per cent of the population, with 26 per cent affirming that they’ve never believed.
Religionkuer.org

LDS Women Speak Out About Temple Garments

Last week, the New York Times published an article about the LDS Church’s sacred temple garments and the physical distress many women in the faith say they experience because of them. The garments, which are essentially underwear, are a very personal subject little discussed by members of the faith. When...
Religionam630theword.com

7 Characteristics of a Church that Glorifies God

As I begin this article, I have before me a recipe for French Strawberry Crepes, a treat that is loved around the world. Of course, having strawberries in a bowl alone is not enough to produce the full delicacy of a strawberry crepe. According to the recipe in front of me, one needs to add ingredients like milk, eggs, flour, water, vanilla extract, salt, and sugar to get the flavor that makes strawberry crepes famous.
ReligionMining Journal

God means truth

I would like to thank The Mining Journal and most of all the editorial department for getting my editorial letters in your paper. I’ve written for many years on different subjects and have tried to tell the truth and be honest on what I write about. Also thanks for letting my spiritual message to be added in my writings.
Virginia Statebaptistpress.com

Virginia church conference focuses on the image of God

WAYNESBORO, Va. (BP) – In an effort to “create space” for difficult theological and cultural conversations, Wayne Hills Baptist Church hosted its first ever Imago Dei Conference Saturday, (Aug. 21.) Inspired by current cultural debates regarding race and sexuality, the church began planning the event more than six months ago....
Cape May County, NJCape May County Herald

Rest, Holiness at Erma Camp

ERMA – Soft breezes, shade trees, and flowers create a calming atmosphere off Seashore Road. Beneath a canopy of trees, the Cape May Holiness Erma Camp offers a retreat from the pressures of daily life. It’s easy to drive by and not even notice it.  . Camp staff opened the doors...
Jobswordonfire.org

Humble Lessons from a Custodian

The summer before beginning eighth grade, I landed my first job. For three months, I would serve as junior custodian at Fairview Community Center in the West Minneapolis suburbs. Day in and day out, for $3.85 an hour, I was charged with setting up tables and chairs for senior citizen lunches, sweeping floors, emptying trash, and scrubbing surfaces (including endless, forever skin-shredding,, room-length Venetian blinds). I worked for two veteran custodians who had been with the school district for decades. Tony, my direct supervisor, was a soft-spoken and kind man. He always offered a wry comment with a subtle, but infectious smile. And Tony was unflappable. Whatever was asked of him and in whatever time frame it was asked, Tony would get it done and done well. Three times per week over the lunch hour, he would slip away to swim laps in the center’s twenty-five meter pool. And many times when I happened across Tony with a rare lull in his responsibilities, he was engaged in the grueling exercise of wall-sits to prepare himself for his yearly skiing trip to Aspen.
Religioncrowrivermedia.com

WORDS FOR LIVING: Self-esteem, wedding garments and Jesus

Self-esteem refers to how we value and perceive ourselves. Some studies reveal that self-esteem increases with age, peaking around age 60 and then leveling off until about 70, then decline begins to set in up until our 90s. That’s good news for many, especially those who worry about the self-esteem...
New York City, NYgts.edu

Saint Bartholomew the Apostle

Almighty and everlasting God, who gave to your apostle Bartholomew grace truly to believe and to preach your Word: Grant that your Church may love what he believed and preach what he taught; through Jesus Christ our Lord, who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever. Amen.
Educationhaysfreepress.com

Letter to the Editor

Masks in schools: whose freedom is really threatened?. The science is not in dispute. Masks work to combat community spread of COVID-19. Instead, anger has flared up around the concept of freedom. Somehow, the small act of wearing a protective mask to keep our school kids safe has been framed as a totalitarian power grab. This is absurd.
TV & VideosDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer’ On Netflix, A Chilling Docuseries About A Faith “Healer” Who Took Abused His Followers

Our fascination with the idea of cults and what causes people to follow certain figures is endless; we’ve soaked it up in multiple Scientology documentaries like Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief, My Scientology Movie, and Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, dove deep into NXIVM with The Vow and Seduced last year, and the immersive power of shows like Wild Wild Country speaks for itself. John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer, now streaming on Netflix, tells the story of a “man of faith” who used his position to take advantage of his most loyal followers.
Fort Collins, CORocky Mountain Collegian

4 faith-based centers for CSU students

With another fall semester approaching, many students, both well-seasoned and new to campus, may be wondering where to find a community that suits them in Fort Collins after the COVID-19 pandemic inevitably took its toll on social events. Here is a list of just some of the spiritual or faith-based organizations found around Colorado State University’s campus.
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

4 Steps to Conquer COVID-Related Conflicts in Relationships

The delta variant has increased conflict between loved ones around COVID-related safety. Couples can take specific steps to manage differences in COVID risk tolerance, starting with evaluating the reasonableness of one's own position. Sometimes it's helpful for couples to seek therapy if there are deep relationship issues at play, or...

Comments / 0

Community Policy