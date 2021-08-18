Sandy Alcantara’s gem not enough as Miami Marlins shut out by Atlanta Braves

Sandy Alcantara gave up just one run over eight innings, but the Miami Marlins gave him no run support in a 2-0 loss to the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday at loanDepot park. Jorge Soler’s two-out RBI single to right in the eighth scored Abraham Almonte, who walked with one out, stole second and reached third on a wild pitch. Austin Riley gave the Braves an insurance run with a solo home run against Anthony Bender in the ninth.