Sandy Alcantara’s gem not enough as Miami Marlins shut out by Atlanta Braves

By Yahoo! Sports
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSandy Alcantara gave up just one run over eight innings, but the Miami Marlins gave him no run support in a 2-0 loss to the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday at loanDepot park. Jorge Soler’s two-out RBI single to right in the eighth scored Abraham Almonte, who walked with one out, stole second and reached third on a wild pitch. Austin Riley gave the Braves an insurance run with a solo home run against Anthony Bender in the ninth.

