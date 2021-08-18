Cancel
Paducah, KY

Joan (Clawser) Evinger

By Terry Burgess
Paducah Sun
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoan (Clawser) Evinger, 85, of Paducah, formerly of Lemoyne, Pennsylvania, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at her residence. Joan was born in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 21, 1935, to the late Ernest and Emily Clawser. She drove a school bus for the West Shore School District and custodian at Grace Church. Joan sang in the choir of each of her churches. She was a longstanding member of Grace United Methodist Church in Lemoyne, Pennsylvania, and a member at First United Methodist Church in Benton, Kentucky. She most recently attended the Church of God in Metropolis, Illinois.

