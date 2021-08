In but a few days a new school year will begin for Lyon County students and teachers. Even with current guidelines relative to COVID, excitement can be sensed in children and youth anxious to again be with friends in this important setting. There is much to be taught — but even more to be learned. You see, as important as facts and figures, dates and events may be, how we positively apply such things to the way we live, what we call “wisdom,” is even more important. Knowledge can be taught, but wisdom must be lived in order to be transmitted to those who look to others for guidance that leads to growth both intellectually and spiritually.