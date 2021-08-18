Florham Park police escort man as part of 500-mile walk to honor 9/11 victims
FLORHAM PARK - A man’s nearly 500-mile trek to honor the victims of the 9/11 terror attacks brought him to the borough on Saturday, Aug. 14. Jesse Johnson-Brower was escorted by Florham Park police officers as he traveled down Columbia Turnpike as part of his 30-day journey from the World Trade Center National Memorial in New York City, to the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa., to the Pentagon National Memorial in Washington, D.C.www.newjerseyhills.com
