Florham Park, NJ

Florham Park police escort man as part of 500-mile walk to honor 9/11 victims

newjerseyhills.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLORHAM PARK - A man’s nearly 500-mile trek to honor the victims of the 9/11 terror attacks brought him to the borough on Saturday, Aug. 14. Jesse Johnson-Brower was escorted by Florham Park police officers as he traveled down Columbia Turnpike as part of his 30-day journey from the World Trade Center National Memorial in New York City, to the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa., to the Pentagon National Memorial in Washington, D.C.

www.newjerseyhills.com

