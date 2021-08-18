Cancel
MLB

Huascar Ynoa sharp in return as Braves beat Marlins 2-0

By Talking Chop
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Atlanta Braves continue to roll as they extended their winning streak to five-straight games with a 2-0 win over the Miami Marlins Tuesday night. Huascar Ynoa and Sandy Alcantara locked up in a pitcher’s duel for the first five innings. Ynoa allowed a one-out single in the second to Brian Anderson but struck out Alex Jackson to leave him stranded. Isan Diaz worked a lead off walk in the fourth but was caught stealing.

