Huascar Ynoa sharp in return as Braves beat Marlins 2-0

He’s back! If you don’t remember, Ynoa was one of the best stories at the beginning of the season prior to breaking his hand during a dugout temper tantrum. Before the injury, Ynoa had a 3.02 ERA with 50 strikeouts and just 11 walks in 44.2 innings pitched. Three months later, Ynoa has returned and he just pitched five and one-third scoreless innings with four strikeouts and one walk the other day in his first start back. His velocity looked great and he generated 10 whiffs on 20 swings from his slider. Either way, he was too good earlier in the year to not be rostered right now.