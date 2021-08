The lineups for tonight’s game between the Braves and the Marlins have been released, so let’s go ahead and talk about them. Travis d’Arnaud gets the nod to start at catcher after taking Sunday off in favor of Stephen Vogt. Meanwhile, Joc Pederson is also sitting as Guillermo Heredia gets an opportunity to play center field and bat eighth tonight. The top six is filled with the usual suspects that you would expect to see at this point in the season.