ABILENE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – After nearly eighteen months – it’s time to get back to the theatre! Celebrity Attractions is kicking off the Abilene Broadway series with a party – BUDDY: The Buddy Holly Story! On the back of incredibly successful Tours in 2015, 2016 AND 2018, BUDDY: The Buddy Holly Story – the show that inspired a generation of multi-million selling juke-box musicals including Jersey Boys, Mamma Mia, Million Dollar Quartet, and We Will Rock You – is making its Abilene premiere on Monday, Sept. 21 at 7:30 pm. Tickets go on sale Thursday, Aug. 23 at 10 am and will be available by phone at 800-869-1415 or online at www.celebrityattractions.com.