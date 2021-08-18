Real-Time Interaction Management Software Market Global Analysis 2021-2028: Adobe, SAS, HCL Software, Cheetah Digital, ACTITO, etc.

In the recent years, companies are investing towards enhancing customer experience by providing frictionless and secure transactions. There is a big shift from brick & mortar shopping to online shopping as customers are looking out for easy and flexible methods of payments and shopping experience. The global payment software market participants are providing various features in their software for centralized control over payment cycles and compatibility with different modes of payment with real time payment structure and data security. Companies are also providing software for small and medium businesses which facilitates integrated payments into their software and operate on referral or revenue share models and also provides the companies to enhance their user experience and further efficient customer operations. The increased adoption of payment software has opened up many business opportunities for the global payment software market, which include integrating new payment methods, harnessing machine learning authorization rates, and leveraging contemporary APIs and UX designs to create a modernized checkout flow. Cloud based payment software is witnessing rapid adoption across enterprises of all sizes. The segment is also anticipated to register highest growth rate over the forecast period in the global payment software market. Major inefficiencies and monetary burdens have been overcome through comprehensive solutions that bridge the online and offline business. For instance, Square offers a software app, which not only enables payment processing for merchants but also provides deep insights about respective business through advanced analytics, loyalty programs, employee management and others.