Daily Dish: August Rush - Junior Hockey News

juniorhockey.com
 8 days ago

It happens every year; pay-to-play teams start to get anxious about filling those last six to nine roster spots. These are the times that poker player coaches love the most. The good teams with excellent reputations will hold onto those last spots until the final Canadian Junior Hockey League and North American Hockey League cuts. The desperate teams will simply lower their standards and take any player with a valid credit card.

