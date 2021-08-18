Cancel
Rutledge, TN

Stolen property investigation catalyst to arrest of Rutledge woma

By Laura Lakins Grainger Today Reporter
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEAN STATION – An investigation into a report of two men fighting about stolen property was the catalyst for the arrest of a Rutledge woman Thursday, August 12. According to a report filed by Grainger County Sheriff’s Department Detective Captain Leon Spoone, Leigh Ann Hensley, 41, was one of a few individuals being interviewed about a report of two men fighting about stolen property at the Dollar General located on Hwy. 11W in Rutledge. Hensley reportedly gave consent for Spoone to search the 1989 Nissan truck she was driving.

