The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is now in the works. We are certain of that and we’re crossing our fingers there will be no delay. After the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung’s next premium flagship offering will be the Galaxy S22. It is safe to assume there will be three variants, the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The Ultra variant may also come with S-Pen support just like the Galaxy S21 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Fold 3.