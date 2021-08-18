Columbia To-Do List (Aug. 18-25): Columbia Operatic Lab, SC Jazz Masterworks, game nights

The two things many non-opera fans can agree upon about the genre is that opera singers sound impressive as hell, and operas themselves are usually pretty boring and inscrutable. Enter the Columbia Operatic Laboratory, a crew dedicated to presenting a recital of arias and scenes in a far more interesting and colorful way for modern audiences. The nonprofit effort presents “Four Singers Walk into a Bar” at Art Bar, replete with sharp translations and color commentary, Aug. 20 at 8 p.m. $5 cover, with additional donations graciously accepted. Find out more at artbarsc.com. KYLE PETERSEN.