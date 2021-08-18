Sins of the Past: The Iodine 131 Experiments in Alaska
In 1995, President Bill Clinton issued a formal apology to the indigenous people of north and central Alaska used in the U.S. military’s iodine studies between 1955 and 1957. The purpose of the experiments was to find out what made Alaska Natives so well conditioned to live and thrive in extreme arctic temperatures in the hopes of eventually transferring those traits into an Arctic super-soldier in the Cold War Era.www.frontiersman.com
