Anita N. Parrott NEAVITT — Anita Newnam Parrott of Neavitt, died at the U.M.S.M.C. Easton on Sunday August 15, 2021. She was 82. Born in Easton On February 4, 1939 she was the daughter of the late William and Elva Jones Newnam. A lifelong resident of Neavitt Anita graduated from St. Michaels High School. After graduating she worked briefly at a local sewing factory, she then began a career in Banking with the then St. Michaels Bank. Mrs. Parrott held a variety of positions there upon retirement she was C.E.O. On August 31 1957 she married Hughlett T. "Snooky" Parrott Mr. Parrott died on October 11, 2010.