Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Easton, MD

Anita N. Parrott

stardem.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnita N. Parrott NEAVITT — Anita Newnam Parrott of Neavitt, died at the U.M.S.M.C. Easton on Sunday August 15, 2021. She was 82. Born in Easton On February 4, 1939 she was the daughter of the late William and Elva Jones Newnam. A lifelong resident of Neavitt Anita graduated from St. Michaels High School. After graduating she worked briefly at a local sewing factory, she then began a career in Banking with the then St. Michaels Bank. Mrs. Parrott held a variety of positions there upon retirement she was C.E.O. On August 31 1957 she married Hughlett T. "Snooky" Parrott Mr. Parrott died on October 11, 2010.

www.stardem.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Easton, MD
City
Neavitt, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#St Michaels High School#St Michaels Bank#C E O#Tribute Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Moderna completes submission for full FDA approval of vaccine

Moderna said Wednesday that it has completed its submission of data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The rolling submission of data to the FDA had begun in June, but is now complete. The completed submission comes two days after the FDA announced that it had given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.
TennisPosted by
NBC News

Serena Williams pulls out of U.S. Open because of injury

Serena Williams will not play in the U.S. Open because of an injury, she said Wednesday. "After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring," Williams told her 13.5 million followers on Instagram.

Comments / 0

Community Policy