Phoebe Dynevor to Star in Amazon’s Exciting Times

Betty, the criminally underrated comedy following a group of teen skateboarders, has been canceled by HBO after two seasons. “We will not be moving forward with a third season of Betty,” HBO said in a statement. “We are very grateful for the collaboration with Crystal and our incredible cast — their fearless exploration of the world of New York City’s skate culture will remain a beautiful emblem of friendship and community.” The series was based on creator Crystal Moselle’s 2018 film Skate Kitchen and featured most of that film’s stars, including Nina Moran, Rachelle Vinberg, Dede Lovelace, Kabrina “Moonbear” Adams, and Ajani Russell. “Each of the actors in Betty plays a character loosely based on themselves, but that doesn’t take away from the nuance and sensitivity they bring to their performances,” Jen Chaney said in her review of the latest season of the show, which premiered back in June. No doubt we’ll be seeing more of the Betties in the future, HBO be damned.