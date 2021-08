LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer released a statement on Friday as Michigan prepares to receive Afghan resettlers and refugees. “Michigan’s greatest strength is—and always has been—our people. We have a rich history of multiculturalism—from the Dutch who settled in the West, to the Finns who mined the North, to the Middle-Easterners who made Dearborn a flourishing center for Arab culture, and countless others who make us who we are. People from around the world have come to Michigan over centuries for good-paying jobs, a high-quality education for their kids, and the right to live and worship freely.