Caspian, Michigan: The way it was

“Childhood memories are the sweetest memories of the past” — Author Unknown. Children's laughter, incessant talking, and the sounds of numerous activities relating to school — these are for me the memories and snapshots of precious reflections about the times of my youth in Caspian, Michigan. It was this way for me, as once again I began to embark on another journey back in time to events and places from decades ago. I imagine that many of us encounter a certain spark that triggers a past recollection, which serves as a catalyst for a cascade of memories. Gone are some of the unpleasant moments, and what lingers are jovial ones. Some of these, having been exaggerated by the passing of time, more often than not carry the truth.