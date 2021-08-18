Cancel
Anritsu and Bluetest Develop OTA Measurement Solution for 6 GHz Wi-Fi 6E Devices

everythingrf.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnritsu and Bluetest have combined their recent product upgrades to create a strong and up-to-date OTA measurement solution for verifying the WLAN RF-performance in this new 6 GHz band, as well as of existing WLAN standards (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) in the 2.4 and 5 GHz bands. The collaboration provides customers with a complete WLAN Over-the-Air (OTA) test solution capable of transmit power (TRP) and receiver sensitivity (TIS) measurements on devices and access points. Measuring the OTA performance in life-like, but repeatable conditions, enable manufacturers of small and large WLAN equipped devices, including IoT and smart home appliances, to optimize the radio performance and end-user satisfaction.

