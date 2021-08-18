Anritsu and Bluetest Develop OTA Measurement Solution for 6 GHz Wi-Fi 6E Devices

Tested! The Devolo dLan 1200+ Powerline adapter promises Gigabit speeds using two new hot home network technologies. The Devolo dLan 1200+ is one of the fastest Powerline adapters we’ve tested to date. It might not reach the dizzying speeds that it claims, but that’s true of all Powerline adapters out there. Its integrated electrical pass-through power socket is a real bonus, and the model with Wi-Fi and two Gigabit Ethernet ports on the second unit, if a little pricy, pretty much has it all. It's not the very latest model but it still performs excellently. (Not available in the US.)