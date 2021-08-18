2021 Summer League Standouts, Day 13

A look at top performers from Las Vegas on Day 13 of Summer League:. Armoni Brooks got a late start to Summer League due to Health & Safety Protocols, but he saved his best for last. After struggling Sunday night, the Rockets’ second-year guard scored 30 points, hitting 9 of 17 3-pointers, including the game-winning triple that capped off a furious comeback in the Rockets’ 95-92 victory over the Trail Blazers. Houston went on a late 12-0 run to take control after trailing most of the game to stun Portland. The 23-year-old guard also grabbed six rebounds and handed out three assists in his team’s finale in Las Vegas.