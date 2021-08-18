Dreams fulfilled may not look the way we planned
Editor's Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays. The recent Summer Olympics ended with no crowds due to the pandemic in Japan. Television viewership was down considerably. Many competitors who were strongly favored to win gold settled for other colors. Political protests discouraged some from watching. Yet it was still a spectacular event filled with great performances and even greater stories of hope and courage.
