Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Flood Advisory issued for Guam by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-18 13:51:00 Expires: 2021-08-18 17:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Guam The National Weather Service in Tiyan Guam has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Guam * Until 545 PM ChST. * At 148 PM ChST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain which will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will result in minor flooding in the advisory area. Up to one inch of rain has already fallen since midnight. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will make minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Escambia County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Escambia Inland by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Escambia Inland Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Baldwin and northwestern Escambia Counties through 330 PM CDT At 243 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Atmore to 9 miles northeast of Robertsdale. Movement was west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Bay Minette, Robertsdale, Loxley, Stapleton and Silverhill. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Fayette County, OHweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Fayette, Madison, Pickaway by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 11:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 12:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Fayette; Madison; Pickaway A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHEASTERN FAYETTE, NORTHWESTERN PICKAWAY AND SOUTHEASTERN MADISON COUNTIES THROUGH 1215 PM EDT At 1148 AM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Bloomingburg, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds gusts up to 35 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Hail may cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Locations impacted include Mount Sterling, New Holland, Deer Creek Lake, Madison Mills, Derby and Pancoastburg. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...35 MPH
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 06:20:00 SST Expires: 2021-08-25 19:15:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY The National Weather Service in Pago Pago has issued a * Flash Flood Watch continues for all of American Samoa * Through Friday * A stationary front lingering near the islands will enhance the potential for flash flooding. O loo faaauau pea le Nofo Vaavaaia mo Tafega ma Lologa Ofisa o le Tau Pago Pago AS 7 Taeao Aso Lulu Aukuso 25 2021 * O loo faaauau pea le Nofo Vaavaaia mo Tafega ma Lologa Tutuila Aunuu Manua Swains * Seia oo i le Aso Faraile * Mafuaaga mo lenei nofo vaavaaia...O uiga louloua o le tau o loo lata i le atunu`u e mafai ona faatupulaia ai lologa ma tafega. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O le uiga o le nofo vaavaaia mo tafega ma lologa pe afai o le a oo mai tulaga louloua o le tau e mafai ai ona faatupulaia ni sologa mai mauga poo eleele...pe mafua ai fo`i tafega ma lologa. E tatau on tapena ma faalogologo i le letio mo tala o le tau ae maise pe a iai se faailo mo lapataiga mo tafega ma lologa.
Cook County, ILweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cook, Kankakee, Will by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 22:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cook; Kankakee; Will FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM CDT THURSDAY FOR SOUTHEASTERN COOK, NORTHEASTERN KANKAKEE, SOUTHEASTERN WILL, LAKE IN AND PORTER COUNTIES At 1025 PM CDT, trained weather spotters and local 911 dispatch centers reported flooded roadways including along state highway 30 near Merrillville and along residential streets in South Haven. Additionally, flooding of residential streets was reported in Grant Park. Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicate that 1 to locally 4 inches of rain fell in the warned area in less then two hours. The heaviest rain has ended, and water will continue receding. HAZARD...Flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Continued flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, as well as other poor drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hammond, Gary, Tinley Park, Calumet City, Portage, Merrillville, Valparaiso, Chicago Heights, East Chicago, Schererville, Hobart, Lansing, Crown Point, Harvey, Highland, Munster, Park Forest, Homewood, Matteson and Frankfort. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
Will County, ILweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Will by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 18:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-25 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means minor flooding along waterways and other poor drainage areas is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons in the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters. Expect flooding of creeks, ditches, canals, and storm sewers, as well roadways, underpasses, and other poor drainage areas. Target Area: Will The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Cook County in northeastern Illinois Eastern DuPage County in northeastern Illinois North Central Will County in northeastern Illinois * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 623 PM CDT, doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Cicero, Bolingbrook, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Oak Lawn, Berwyn, Oak Park, Downers Grove, Elmhurst, Lombard, Romeoville, Addison, Woodridge, Austin, Burbank, Oak Forest, Glen Ellyn, Melrose Park and Lockport. Additional rainfall up to an inch is possible over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Fayette County, OHweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Fayette, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 11:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 12:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Fayette; Madison A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHEASTERN FAYETTE, NORTHWESTERN PICKAWAY AND SOUTHEASTERN MADISON COUNTIES THROUGH 1215 PM EDT At 1148 AM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Bloomingburg, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds gusts up to 35 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Hail may cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Locations impacted include Mount Sterling, New Holland, Deer Creek Lake, Madison Mills, Derby and Pancoastburg. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...35 MPH
Iowa County, IAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Iowa, Keokuk, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 08:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-25 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Iowa; Keokuk; Washington FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEASTERN IOWA, NORTHEASTERN KEOKUK AND NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 803 AM CDT, A trained weather spotter reported a low lying street flooded in Parnell. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Trained spotters reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Williamsburg, Wellman, North English, Parnell, Kinross and Holbrook. This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in Iowa between mile markers 217 and 228. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Lake County, INweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lake, Porter by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 22:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-26 04:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lake; Porter The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Cook County in northeastern Illinois Northeastern Kankakee County in northeastern Illinois Southeastern Will County in northeastern Illinois Lake IN County in northwestern Indiana Porter County in northwestern Indiana * Until 315 AM CDT. * At 915 PM CDT, doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Rapid-onset flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, as well as other poor drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hammond, Gary, Tinley Park, Calumet City, Portage, Merrillville, Valparaiso, Chicago Heights, East Chicago, Schererville, Hobart, Lansing, Crown Point, Harvey, Highland, Munster, Park Forest, Homewood, Matteson and Frankfort. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 19:00:00 SST Expires: 2021-08-26 07:30:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY The National Weather Service in Pago Pago has issued a * Flash Flood Watch continues for all of American Samoa. * Through Friday * A stationary front lingering near the islands will enhance the potential for flash flooding. O loo faaauau pea le Nofo Vaavaaia mo Tafega ma Lologa Ofisa o le Tau Pago Pago AS 700 Afiafi Aso Lulu Aukuso 25 2021 * O loo faaauau pea le Nofo Vaavaaia mo Tafega ma Lologa Tutuila Aunuu Manua Swains * Seia oo i le Aso Faraile * Mafuaaga mo lenei nofo vaavaaia...O uiga louloua o le tau o loo lata i le atunu`u e mafai ona faatupulaia ai lologa ma tafega. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O le uiga o le nofo vaavaaia mo tafega ma lologa pe afai o le a oo mai tulaga louloua o le tau e mafai ai ona faatupulaia ni sologa mai mauga poo eleele...pe mafua ai fo`i tafega ma lologa. E tatau on tapena ma faalogologo i le letio mo tala o le tau ae maise pe a iai se faailo mo lapataiga mo tafega ma lologa.
Lake County, INweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lake, Porter by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 23:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-26 04:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lake; Porter FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM CDT THURSDAY FOR SOUTHEASTERN COOK, NORTHEASTERN KANKAKEE, SOUTHEASTERN WILL, LAKE IN AND PORTER COUNTIES At 1025 PM CDT, trained weather spotters and local 911 dispatch centers reported flooded roadways including along state highway 30 near Merrillville and along residential streets in South Haven. Additionally, flooding of residential streets was reported in Grant Park. Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicate that 1 to locally 4 inches of rain fell in the warned area in less then two hours. The heaviest rain has ended, and water will continue receding. HAZARD...Flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Continued flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, as well as other poor drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hammond, Gary, Tinley Park, Calumet City, Portage, Merrillville, Valparaiso, Chicago Heights, East Chicago, Schererville, Hobart, Lansing, Crown Point, Harvey, Highland, Munster, Park Forest, Homewood, Matteson and Frankfort. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
Cook County, ILweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cook, Kankakee, Will by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 21:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cook; Kankakee; Will The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Cook County in northeastern Illinois Northeastern Kankakee County in northeastern Illinois Southeastern Will County in northeastern Illinois Lake IN County in northwestern Indiana Porter County in northwestern Indiana * Until 315 AM CDT. * At 915 PM CDT, doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Rapid-onset flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, as well as other poor drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hammond, Gary, Tinley Park, Calumet City, Portage, Merrillville, Valparaiso, Chicago Heights, East Chicago, Schererville, Hobart, Lansing, Crown Point, Harvey, Highland, Munster, Park Forest, Homewood, Matteson and Frankfort. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
Muskingum County, OHweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Muskingum, Noble by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-25 15:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Muskingum; Noble THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEASTERN MUSKINGUM AND WESTERN NOBLE COUNTIES At 328 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Caldwell, Dudley, Belle Valley, Sarahsville, Dexter City and Wolf Run State Park.
Antelope County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Antelope by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 02:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Antelope A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Antelope County through 315 AM CDT At 250 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles southwest of Clearwater, or 32 miles southeast of O`neill, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Neligh and Clearwater. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Adams County, NDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Adams, Bowman by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 02:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Adams; Bowman The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Bowman County in southwestern North Dakota Southwestern Adams County in southwestern North Dakota * Until 145 AM MDT. * At 117 AM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southwest of Reeder, or 19 miles west of Hettinger, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Reeder, Bucyrus and Gascoyne. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Clark County, MOweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Clark, Scotland by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Clark; Scotland HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 104 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Missouri, east central and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and west central Illinois. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High levels of heat and humidity are anticipated to linger into the weekend.
Crawford County, ARweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Crawford, Franklin, Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911. Target Area: Crawford; Franklin; Sebastian HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values around 105 degrees expected. * WHERE...In Oklahoma, Sequoyah County. In Arkansas, Crawford, Franklin and Sebastian Counties. * WHEN...From noon to 7 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible.
Adams County, NDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Adams by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 02:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Adams A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM MDT FOR WESTERN ADAMS COUNTY At 156 AM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles south of Regent to 10 miles south of Reeder, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hettinger, Reeder and Bucyrus. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Adams County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Adams by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 02:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Adams A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM MDT FOR WESTERN ADAMS COUNTY At 156 AM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles south of Regent to 10 miles south of Reeder, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hettinger, Reeder and Bucyrus. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Livingston County, MIweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 04:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Target Area: Livingston The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Michigan Huron River Near Hamburg affecting Livingston County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until just after midnight tonight The Flood Warning continues for the Huron River Near Hamburg. * Until just after midnight tonight. * At 3:15 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 6.6 feet. * Flood stage is 6.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening.
Lucas County, OHweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lucas, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-26 04:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Lucas; Wood Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Wood and Lucas Counties through 445 AM EDT At 353 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Temperance to near Holland. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and torrential rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Heavy rainfall may cause ponding of water on roadways. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Toledo, Swanton, Perrysburg, Oregon, Sylvania, Rossford, Waterville, Northwood, Whitehouse, Holland, Maumee, Ottawa Hills, Walbridge, Millbury, Haskins, Berkey, Harbor View, Reno Beach, Bono and Stony Ridge. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

Comments / 0

Community Policy