Special Weather Statement issued for Humboldt County, Northeastern Nye County, Northern Elko County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 21:53:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-19 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Humboldt County; Northeastern Nye County; Northern Elko County; Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Northwestern Nye County; Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range; South Central Elko County; Southeastern Elko County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; Southwest Elko County Local areas of frost are possible late Wednesday night through early Thursday morning A much cooler air mass is moving into Nevada behind a cold front. Below normal temperatures will lead to some areas dropping into the 30`s late Wednesday night through early Thursday morning. This could lead to some local areas of frost. Please consider covering any plants that are highly sensitive to the cold. Visit www.weather.gov/elko for the latest weather information.