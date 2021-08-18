Menomonie Archery Club Builds Bridges... Literally
Last spring, heavy rainfall washed away all but one of the Menomonie Archery Club’s bridges, cutting off access to much of their property. Thanks to a creek that meanders through the 13.5 acres, the bridges are necessary for accessing the full extent of the club’s outdoor range. Following a year of rebuilding efforts, members of the club completed the last bridge in July, which means that archers are now able to access a majority of the property through an exciting 3D target course.volumeone.org
