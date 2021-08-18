Cancel
Baseball

DOGS MOVE INTO TIE FOR NORTH DIVISION LEAD

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Dogs (50-31) bagged win number 50 and moved into a tie for first place in the North Division as they topped the Lincoln Saltdogs 5-2 on Tuesday evening. The Saltdogs scored first as SS Josh Altmann (2-for-4) hit a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth inning but the Dogs took the lead as RF Anfernee Grier scored on a wild pitch in the fifth and DH Danny Mars singled home LF Brennan Metzger (2-for-5) in the sixth. SS Harrison Smith added a two-run home run for the Dogs in the top of the seventh and CF Michael Crouse scored in the eighth when Grier bounced out.

