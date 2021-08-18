Pie All Day! (Tarts and Crisps, Too.) Plus Spatchcocked Chicken on the Grill.

Chef Dan Churchill prepares the umami-packed pie—filled with mushrooms, tofu, and more—in this week’s episode of Chefs at Home. If you're looking to introduce more meatless recipes into your rotation, look no further than this week's episode of Chefs at Home. Dan Churchill, chef and cofounder of Charley St, is making an Aussie Meat(less) Pie, swapping out meat for a filling packed with four different kinds of mushrooms, broccoli, onion, tofu, and more. It all gets encased in a buttery shortcrust dough that turns crisp and golden-brown when baked. The end result? A satisfying pie you'll want to cut into over and over again.